WATCH: Dashcam video captures collision between semis on I-10 in San Antonio

No one was injured in the crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Dashcam footage acquired by KENS 5 provides a driver's-side perspective on the frightening San Antonio highway crash that resulted in one of them partially hanging over a lower level.

No one was injured in the dramatic accident, including the drivers.

But a stretch of westbound I-10 near Frio was closed for several hours Monday evening as first responders cleaned up during rainy conditions. The second semi jackknifed across multiple lanes of traffic, cutting off the flow of commuters, while the other crashed into the concrete barrier and stopped at an awkward angle.

The video shows how wet the highway was at the time of the crash, and several cars on both the upper and lower levels can be seen hitting the brakes as it unfolded. San Antonio Police officials said the semi that ended up hanging over the lower level lost traction, causing it to slid into the other lane.