Harlandale ISD police officer shoots break-in suspect at south-side elementary school, officials say

School officials said the man ran from officers, eventually grabbing one's baton and reaching for his gun before he was shot.

SAN ANTONIO — A Harlandale ISD Police officer shot a man suspected of attempting to break into an elementary school on the south side Wednesday evening, officials said.

The call for a shooting-in-progress came in around 8:30 p.m. at Morrill Elementary School on Flores Street. District spokesperson Mariana Verza later said a custodian saw that a man was trying to break into the school.

Officers approached, searched his name and discovered he had an active warrant for drug possession out of Kendall County.

Verza said the man attempted to flee before officers chased him. The suspect grabbed the baton from one of the officers and started hitting him, at which point the man reached for his gun, and the other officer shot the suspect.

The suspect's injury was not life-threatening.

"We know it's not easy to deal with these situations; we're happy there was no loss of life," Verza said.

The San Antonio Police Department will be handling the investigation, and is expected to provide an update around 10 pm.