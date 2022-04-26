Three hospitalized after shooting at Haven for Hope Tuesday night

An SAPD officer at the scene said an agitated man attempted to check in, then grabbed a security guard's gun. The man and two security guards were injured.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A large police presence responded to Haven for Hope just west of downtown Tuesday night after a shooting that sent three people to the hospital.

According to an SAPD sergeant at the scene, an agitated man attempted to check in at the main intake center at Haven for Hope. As he argued with security guards, he reached for one of their guns. In the struggle for her gun, she was shot in the right foot.

Then, the other security guard took out his gun and shot the suspect multiple times. The male security guard was also shot in the right leg. All three people were taken to the hospital, and the incident remains under investigation.