Tony Parker went to great lengths to bring home this San Antonio restaurant's pizza

Which San Antonio pizza spot has made a fan out of the Spurs legend?

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio is known for its Mexican food, barbeque, and overall diverse eating spots.

But when it comes to San Antonio pizza, there is only one spot for a San Antonio Spurs great.

In an interview with Yahoo! Life, Tony Parker dished on his favorite pizza spot in the Alamo City: Fralo's.

"A shout out to San Antonio, where I spent the last twenty years: Fralo's, has one of the best pizzas in the U.S.," Parker says. "It's my favorite spot because they make it with a special oven imported from Italy. I love those pizzas."

That is high praise for the San Antonio eatery considering Parker has traveled the world and tasted exquisite cuisine, whether it be on his own or with head coach Gregg Popovich on one of his infamous team dinners.

Parker is such a fan of Fralo's that he went above and beyond to duplicate the pizza at home.

He ordered the same pizza oven at home so his personal chef can make him a Fralo's style pizza wherever he wants.

"I had to call over to Italy to get one of those ovens for my house," he adds. "I added it to my house so my chef can make it, too."

Talk about being a fan of Fralo's!

Hungry?? We got piping hot pizza for ya! 🍕🍻🍷 Posted by Fralo's on Friday, June 17, 2022

San Antonio is dotted with so many food options it is enough to make your head spin.

Tex-Mex is the best in Texas but from steaks, Italian, Chinese and American, San Antonio is a foodie's must-visit city.

In fact, Parker admits that he never really maintained a diet during his playing days with the Spurs.

"[People think athletes are] on a diet all the time," he says. "Not true: I was definitely not on a diet ever, my whole career. I think it's all about managing the portions and how you eat. You can eat everything, just be reasonable."

If you are in San Antonio and want to share in the pizza experience with Parker, Fralo's is located at 23651 W I-10, 78257.