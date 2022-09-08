SAPD investigating shooting on east side

Police said nobody was hit by gunfire. A VIA bus was in the area of the shooting, and some passengers called 911.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police say that some kind of disturbance led to a shooting at a house off Martin Luther King Boulevard on the east side.

Officers and detectives searched the property, and said they're looking for any kind of bullet casings. They do tell us that no one was hit in the shooting.

They say that there was a two men that after that disturbance fired shots. They're trying to figure out how many people are involved and if the people at this home are actually involved.

An officer said that a VIA bus was driving by at the time these shots were fired, but the bus itself and the passengers inside were not hit by gunfire. The passengers on that bus were actually some of the individuals who called in to the shooting.