Man left shot, beaten in random driveway, police say

Two people were found nearby and detained for questioning. Police did add that the victim is not cooperating.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was beaten up, then shot and left in a random driveway Wednesday morning, police say.

Just before 2:30 a.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 800 block of West Theo for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man in his late 20s with a gunshot wound to the leg and beaten up in a driveway.

Police said they are not sure what led up to the shooting, but they said they did know that the victim did not live at the house where he was abandoned, and the people at the house said they do not know him.