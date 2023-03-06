Police need help finding suspect wanted in connection to fatal shooting at soccer game

Police say there were approximately 100 spectators watching a soccer game when someone fired off multiple rounds into the crowd.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for your help in finding a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting at a soccer game on June 2.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of Roland Avenue for a shooting in progress around 10 p.m. that Friday.

Police say there were approximately 100 spectators watching a soccer game when someone fired off multiple rounds into the crowd.

A man was found shot in the chest and he susequently died from his injuries at the hospital.

Officers learned the shooting stemmed from an argument between the players and the spectators.

If you have information you are asked to call SAPD Homicide at (210) 207-7635 and reference SAPD case number SAPD23121477.

