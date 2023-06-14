Records: Suspect in teen murders re-arrested after admitting to being with victims shortly before they were found dead

Kristian Ray Belmudez is back in custody on murder charges mere days after being released.

SAN ANTONIO — A 19-year-old man has been re-arrested for allegedly killing two teens at a San Antonio motel, just a week after the Bexar County district attorney dismissed murder charges on the basis of "incomplete evidence."

Kristian Ray Belmudez was first taken into custody in March after police charged him with killing Gabriel Sanchez and Sanaa McNeil, a young couple found shot dead at a northeast-side motel in January. He was released on July 8, angering the loved ones of victims who for weeks worked to gather leads on the murders.

Surveillance footage previously obtained from a convenience store showed the victims meeting with a man who investigators believe to be Belmudez, according to an arrest affidavit.

Records state Belmudez on Tuesday admitted to being the man in that footage while being interrogated by police, presumably for the first time in the investigation. However, "he could not remember where he was before or after the stop" at the store, and "only remembered waking up at home," according to the affidavit.

Belmudez has been formally charged with capital murders in the deaths of Sanchez and McNeil. Both victims were also 19 years old.

A bond amount has not yet been set.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

