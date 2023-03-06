SAPD releases photo of man suspected in murder of two teens

Gabriel Sanchez and Sanaa McNeil were found dead in a northeast-side motel room by a housekeeper in January.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities have identified a 19-year-old they are searching for in the investigation of two teens found shot dead in a northeast-side motel room earlier this year.

Jassidy Sanchez has been searching for answers and clarity after the bodies of her son and his girlfriend – both 19 years old – were discovered by a housekeeper on Jan. 16. Officials with the San Antonio Police Department now say they're looking for Kristian Ray Belmudez, believed to have killed the duo.

"It is crazy. Time just goes by, and, wow, a month already," Jassidy Sanchez told KENS 5 last month. "Do you know what it is like to lose your own child?"

She said after their bodies were removed, she went inside the room.

"I just wanted to grab whatever they had left, (to)have a little piece of them," she said.

The mom said her son, Gabriel, and his girlfriend, Sanaa McNeil, were staying at the motel temporarily until she found them an apartment. She said there was no forced entry, and believes they may have known Belmudez.

"It was a door, few feet, my son's body," she said. "My son had one puddle of blood. Sanaa was on the bed, and her blood was everywhere. What did two 19-year-olds have that you need in life?" she said.

The mom started a Facebook page called Justice for Gabriel and Sanaa to help police in their investigation.

SAPD says Belmudez should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the U.S. Marshals Service at (210) 687-6996.

