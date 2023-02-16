'I am not at peace': San Antonio mom pushes for answers after teens found dead in motel

"There is blood everywhere, and I saw everything."

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio mom is pushing for answers in the case of two teenagers found murdered inside a motel room. It will be nearly one month, since the 19-year-old's were found dead by a housekeeper. SAPD says no one has been arrested.

Meanwhile, Jassidy Sanchez is using social media to help police generate leads.

"It is crazy, time just goes by and wow a month already," she said. "Do you know what it is like to lose your own child?"

Her son Gabriel Sanchez and his girlfriend Sanaa McNeil were found dead inside a motel room off of Seguin Road and Binz-Engleman on January 17.

"There is blood everywhere, and I saw everything," the mom said.

She said after their bodies were removed; she went inside the room.

"I just wanted to grab whatever they had left, like have a little piece of them," she said.

The mom said the two 19-year-old's were staying there temporarily, until she found them an apartment. She said there was no forced entry, and believes they may have known their killer.

"It was a door, few feet, my son's body," she said. "And my son had one puddle of blood. Sanaa was on the bed and her blood was everywhere." What did two 19-year-old's have that you need in life," she said. "I don't know if was theft or whatever it was. They didn't deserve that."

The mom started social media pages called 'Justice for Gabriel and Sanaa' to help police get tips. She demands the person responsible, do the right thing.

"I am just here to be a voice for both of them," she said.

"Because they deserve that. I pray that they never find peace until they turn themselves in, because they don't give me peace. I am not at peace."

San Antonio Police told KENS 5 this is a capital murder case. Investigators said this is an active investigation.