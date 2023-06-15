Love triangle turns deadly after man shot multiple times by his girlfriend's ex

Police say there was an altercation between the two men after the girlfriend confronted her ex about some rumors allegedly being spread about her.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after police say he was shot multiple times by his girlfriend's ex during an altercation at an apartment complex near San Pedro.

Police were dispatched to CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital in Alamo Heights around 10 p.m for reports of a man who was shot multiple times.

The 21-year-old victim was brought to the hospital by a group of people after he was shot at a nearby apartment complex located on the 100 block of Avenue Del Rey during a fight, police say.

Police say a group of people were hanging out at the apartment complex when a man walked by them and was confronted by a woman in the group who was his ex-girlfriend over rumors he was allegedly spreading about her.

The ex left, then subsequently returned and got into a fight with the woman's new boyfriend. Police say that, at some point, shots were fired and the new boyfriend was shot multiple times.

He was helped into a car by four people, and driven to the nearby hospital. The victim was then taken to the closest trauma center, University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The four men who had transported the man to the hospital were taken to police headquarters for questioning.

Police say they know who the suspect is, but he is not yet in custody. The victim's girlfriend has also not yet been located.

No other injuries were reported.

