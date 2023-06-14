Man shot, killed during confrontation with two men causing disturbance outside laundromat

The victim confronted the two men after one of them slapped his girlfriend when she confronted them for causing a disturbance and making a mess out front.

SAN ANTONIO — An employee at a northwest-side laundromat was shot and killed overnight after a confrontation with two men in the parking lot.

SAPD was called to the 4100 block of Gardendale in the Medical Center area around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a shooting in progress.

When officers arrived at the location, they found a man in his 40s who had been shot and killed in front of the laundromat.

According to police, witnesses said that two men had been in front of the laundromat causing a scene by dancing, eating and just making a mess.

A female employee walked out and confronted the two men, asking them to clean up their mess and leave the locartion. One of the man reportedly slapped her several times.

The woman went back inside the laundromat and told her boyfrined, who also worked there. The boyfriend then went outside and got into a confrontation with the two suspects.One of them pulled out a gun, and shot him several times. then ran off.

First responders attempted life-saving measures on the victim, buthe was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police searched the area for the two suspects, but did not find them

No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.

