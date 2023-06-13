51-year-old worker killed by falling equipment in far-west San Antonio

Police called the Tuesday-morning incident an accident.

SAN ANTONIO — A 51-year-old CPS Energy contractor working on underground lines on the far west side died when a "big piece of equipment" used to cover a manhole fell on him, police said.

Police arrived to the area of Wiseman and Loop 1604 around 8 a.m. in response to the incident, which officials called an accident.

"(There's) nothing to indicate it was intentionally done," a sergeant with the San Antonio Police Department said.

The victim was later identified as Shawn Pedrejon.

"Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones," a CPS Energy spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

