Man shot several times, killed during what police say was 'lover's quarrel'

An ex-boyfriend showed up at his former girlfriend's house and began fighting with both her and her new boyfriend, who shot him several times.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot and killed in what police are calling a 'lover's quarrel' on the southeast side of town just after midnight.

Police responded to the 100 block of E. Palfrey off Goliad Road early Wednesday morning for reports of a shooting in progress.

Police say a woman and her new boyfriend were at her house when her ex-boyfriend showed up and a fight ensued in the backyard.

The fight had moved to the middle of the street when the new boyfriend pulled out a weapon and shot the ex-boyfriend several times.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The new boyfriend is now in custody and police were able to recover the gun that was used.

Police say the suspect and other witnesses were all taken to the Central substation for questioning.

Everyone involved in this altercation are in their 30s, according to police.

This is a developing story.

