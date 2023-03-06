Shooting during a San Antonio soccer game leaves one person dead, SAPD says

Police say an altercation took place between spectators of the soccer game and got physical between a group of individuals before the shooting.

SAN ANTONIO — One person has died after a shooting took place during a soccer game on the southeast side Friday night.

The incident occurred on the 3600 block of Roland Avenue around 10 p.m. Friday.

Police say an altercation took place between spectators at a soccer game that turned physical. According to officials, it was during this time when someone took out a gun and started shooting.

One man was shot in the chest and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Chopper 5 was over the scene Friday night as multiple police units appeared to gather at the soccer field. The parking lot was crowded with civilian cars, and several police vehicles.

Police say the shooter fled on foot and are still searching for the suspect.

No other injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

