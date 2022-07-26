Man killed after car he was riding in turned left in front of truck

A 31-year-old man, who was the front seat passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was killed Tuesday morning after the car he was riding in turned left in front of an 18-wheeler truck on the far west side of San Antonio.

Bexar County Sheriff's deputies responded to the deadly crash on Talley Rd. at Culebra around 9:13 a.m.

When first responders arrived at the location, witnesses told them a KIA SUV that was traveling westbound on Culebra attempted to turn left on Talley Rd on a yellow turn arrow, and was t-boned by an 18-wheeler truck that was unable to avoid the collision. The KIA was struck on the passenger side, killing the 31-year-old man inside.

The woman who was driving the KIA was taken to University Hospital with unknown injuries.

Traffic on Culebra Rd. was being re-routed while deputies investigated the crash and worked to clear the scene.

