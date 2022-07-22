Car crashes into living room with woman, child inside the home, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A family is cleaning up the mess after a driver crashed into their southwest-side home, the San Antonio Police Department said.
The incident happened around 6 a.m. on Friday in the 800 block of Kirk Place.
When police and the San Antonio Fire Department arrived, they found the vehicle had crashed into the home, and the front-end was stuck inside the living room.
The driver somehow lost control and crashed into the home, police said. They will be evaluated for Driving While Intoxicated.
A woman in her 20s and a child were inside the home when the crash happened. The woman was in the living room at the time and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The child was treated at the scene.
