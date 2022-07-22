Car crashes into living room with woman, child inside the home, police say

The driver somehow lost control and crashed into the home, police said. They will be evaluated for Driving While Intoxicated.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A family is cleaning up the mess after a driver crashed into their southwest-side home, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. on Friday in the 800 block of Kirk Place.

When police and the San Antonio Fire Department arrived, they found the vehicle had crashed into the home, and the front-end was stuck inside the living room.

The driver somehow lost control and crashed into the home, police said. They will be evaluated for Driving While Intoxicated.

A woman in her 20s and a child were inside the home when the crash happened. The woman was in the living room at the time and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The child was treated at the scene.