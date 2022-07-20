'The community needs to speak up': West side neighbors fed up with crime

A woman's dead body was found dumped in a driveway of an abandoned west side home Thursday, prompting residents to call for change in their neighborhood.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman's dead body was found Wednesday afternoon, dumped outside a home on the west side.

She was found in the 2400 block of San Luis Street near South Rosillo Street.

Residents tell us they're sick and tired of the crime in their neighborhood.

San Antonio Police say an anonymous caller told dispatchers they spotted the woman's body in the driveway.

"To my understanding it was just dropped in front of the house...That location is known to be abandoned," said Ricardo Guzman, Public Information Officer for the San Antonio Police Department.

Investigators said the Hispanic woman, possibly in her 20's, had multiple wounds. The medical examiner is determining whether the woman was shot or stabbed to death.

Lucio Rivera Dominguez, who interviewed with KENS 5 in Spanish, said he's witnessed countless problems on his block.

He said naked women dance in the street, drugs pass through the abandoned house and criminals took his lawnmower from the backyard. Since then, he says he sits outside his home at night to keep watch over his neighborhood.

Raul Ayala has lived in the area for 35 years and says he hears gunshots all day.

Also interviewing in Spanish, Ayala believes what could help improve safety in his neighborhood is enhanced police patrols at night.

"After almost 10, 20 years, it's changing to the worst," said Richard Vigil, who is renovating his parents' house three blocks away, off Monterey.

Vigil says neighbors need to band together to take back the west side.

"The community needs to speak up," he explained. "If neighbors start helping each other, it could be a better neighborhood, better community for everybody."

Police are still investigating how long the body was in the driveway.

No suspects have been identified.

Police ask anyone with information to give them a call.