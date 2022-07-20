Wanted man arrested for allegedly killing two people and setting their home on fire, authorities say

“A heinous crime such as this requires immediate action and apprehension is essential to prevent additional losses.”

SAN ANTONIO — U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Juan Antonio Reyes Wednesday evening on charges involving capital murder, according to a press release.

The release says Reyes, 24, was wanted by SAPD after a warrant was issued for his arrest Tuesday. Reyes allegedly shot and killed two people in their home and then set their house on fire, according to a report.

The release says Reyes was discovered at a motel at the 1400 block of Culebra Road where he was arrested.