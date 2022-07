Witnesses say the victim was seen traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash.

SAN ANTONIO — One person is dead following a motorcycle crash Tuesday morning, officials say.

San Antonio Police said the motorcyclist was operating a Kawasaki Ninja and heading southbound on Highway 281 when they lost control at a curve and hit a concrete barrier.

The victim was thrown off his bike and and landed in the road. Officials say he was pronounced dead at the scene.