Off-duty deputy involved in minor crash

SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff's deputy was involved in a late night crash overnight.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Martin St. in downtown San Antonio.

Police say the deputy was in his own car heading eastbound down Martin Street when another car tried turning down the street and hit the deputy's car.

The deputy suffered a knee injury but did not need medical attention.

The driver of the other car was not injured.

