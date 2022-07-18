Rollover crash on southwest side of town kills one

SAPD is on the scene of the crash on SW Loop 410 at Freeport Rd.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are investigating a deadly rollover crash on the southwest side of town Monday.

The related video above was originally published July 17, 2022.

It happened around 8:15 a.m. on SW Loop 410 near Freeport Rd.

SAFD spokesman Woody Woodward said that the vehicle flipped killing one person.

This is a developing story.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.