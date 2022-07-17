Driver charged with intoxication assault after allegedly running red light, t-boning car injuring three

The driver was administered a field sobriety test, and arrested on charges of intoxication assault.

SAN ANTONIO — Police believe that alcohol is to blame for a rollover crash on the northwest side of town overnight that sent three people to the hospital.

It happened around 2:37 a.m. at the intersection of Callaghan Rd. and Evers Rd.

Police and firefighters responded to the location for reports of a rollover crash.

According to the sergeant on the scene, a woman was traveling south on Callaghan and is believed to have run a red light, t-boning a second car that was traveling east on Evers Rd., causing it to flip over and land on it's side.

The two people inside that car were both taken to University Hospital, the driver in stable condition and his female passenger in critical condition.

The driver who allegedly ran the red light was checked out on scene by EMS and released. Her passenger was also taken to the hospital to in stable condition.

The police sergeant said they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. The driver was put through a field sobriety test and subsequently arrested. Police say she is being booked on intoxication assault at this time and the charges could be upgraded at a later time.

No other injuries were reported and no other details were provided.

