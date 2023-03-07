Party with the NBA 2K League's Amateur of the Year for a good cause

Donovan "Seldum" Mass is inviting San Antonio to celebrate his birthday to benefit local animal rescue.

SAN ANTONIO — If you ever want to meet a pro-esports player from San Antonio while helping animal rescue then this event is for you.

San Antonio's Donovan "SELDUM" Mass, the reigning NBA2K League Amateur of the Year, is having a birthday party at Dzir Night Club to help spread awareness for Animal Rescue!

Mass is partnering with DZIR and is donating all earnings of sections and bottle service bought booked by his FOTG Team for animal rescue

Specifically, the donations will be for the Animal Defense League of Texas.

The Animal Defense League of Texas takes in rescued cats and dogs and provides medical treatment, nutrition, and shelter in a safe, live-release facility until they are matched with their forever families.

The party is beach-themed due to the hot weather in San Antonio and beach apparel is strongly suggested!

Also, there will be a few local artists as well to meet and greet the local artists for the birthday celebration.

There will be free photography for members that want professional pictures done as well.

The party fundraiser will be on July 7th starting at 10:00 P.M. CT. at 4553 N Loop 1604 W Suite 1201, 78249. You can RSVP at 210-267-2226.

