SAPD officer arrested and fired, department says

Police said officer Steven Mobley was arrested by Williamson County deputies for criminal mischief and criminal trespassing.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department says they've fired an officer after he was arrested on Sunday night in Williamson County.

According to SAPD, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office informed them on Sunday night that they had arrested off-duty officer Steven Mobley for criminal mischief and criminal trespassing.

Police said Mobley had been with the department for less than a year. This is the fifth SAPD officer arrested this year, including three who were arrested for murder after killing Melissa Perez on June 23.

"The San Antonio Police Department terminated the employment of the probationary officer today, July 3, 2023," police said in a press release. "Please contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office for any questions regarding their investigation."

This is a developing story, and we are working to learn more details.

