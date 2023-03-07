Watch: DPS trooper pursues wrong-way truck on I-35 during alleged human smuggling attempt

The driver was smuggling 12 migrants when a trooper attempted to pull him over for a traffic violation, authorities say.

Example video title will go here for this video

LA SALLE, Texas — A Florida man is facing human smuggling charges after high-speed chase in South Texas. It happened on June 27, the same day San Antonio marked one year since the deadliest human smuggling attempt in modern U.S. history.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) recently released dashcam footage of the pursuit in La Salle County. The video shows a big-rig truck traveling into oncoming traffic on I-35.

According to a DPS spokesperson, the trooper had attempted to pull the driver over for a traffic violation when he took off.

“I got a truck tractor going northbound in the southbound lane on 35,” the trooper can be heard saying as he calls for backup. “We are going over 80 miles an hour.”

The driver can be seen merging back into the northbound lane. He then veers into a shoulder, before pulling off the highway.

The truck comes to a rough stop, and several people can be seen jumping out and running.

“He's bailing out; he's bailing out!” the trooper yells.

Authorities were able to catch the driver, who has been identified as Eduardo Aradas. He was charged with human smuggling, reckless driving and evading arrest.

12 migrants were taken also into custody. They were turned over to border patrol agents, the DPS spokesperson said.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.