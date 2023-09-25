Off-duty SAPD officer arrested on DWI charges

He will be immediately temporarily suspended without pay.

SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty officer was arrested Saturday on the far north side for suspicion of Driving While Intoxicated.

San Antonio Police responded to the 1700 Block of Evans Rd for a minor single vehicle crash just after midnight on Saturday.

When officers arrived at the location, they saw signs of intoxication in off-duty officer Eric Duffin. He is assigned to North Patrol and has been with the San Antonio Police Department for 16 years.

Duffin will be immediately temporarily suspended without pay.

SAPD is conducting both criminal and administrative investigations into this incident.

