Family searching for San Antonio missing woman

Kassandra Gonzalez has been missing since August 12th.

SAN ANTONIO — Kassandra Gonzalez was last seen on August 12, after leaving her brother's apartment off West Silver Sands Dr. near Blanco Road.

A week went by before her family noticed red flags.

"She wouldn't answer, it just goes to voicemail. No text, no Facebook activity, so little things like that. She didn't show up for work, and she has not seen her kids," Alyssa Ballard, Kassandra's sister said.

Ballard says Kassandra is a good sister, friend, and a mother with a good heart.

Ballard says the pain of not knowing where her sister is, is unbearable, leaving the family confused and heartbroken.

"We've already looked everywhere. We've asked her friends, the places where she would hangout at and it's not like her to just up and leave and not say anything, especially with her kids," Ballard said.

Ballard says Kassandra has suffered some mental health issue, dealing with depression after her first husband, Jeremy Garcia (Flaco) was killed in a car accident 6 years ago.

The family is still optimistic that Kassandra is ok. They are now offering a $3,000 reward to hopefully find her. The family adds there is a person of interest, who was with Kassandra the day she went missing.

"I believe they know more than what they are saying, and so they need to speak up and say something, especially for her kids. We need some type of answers, we need closure," Ballard said.

