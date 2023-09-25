NISD officer hit by car driven by suspected trespassers at Dub Farris Athletic Complex on north side

It happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday night in the parking lot of the Dub Farris Athletic Complex at the 8400 block of Loop 1604.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A school police officer was hit by a car while trying to stop some trespassing suspects on the north side.

The officer, who is with North Side ISD, managed to fire his gun before the suspects drove off. The officer suffered brusing, scrapes and scratches, sending him to the emergency room.

His injuries were minor, so he was treated and released and appeared to be in good spirits as he left the ER.

The officer responded to the athletic complex for a trespassing call. Accoring to NISD Police, he saw three young men near the tennis courts. When the officer tried to confront the group, they ran towards a vehicle.

At least two suspects made it inside the car and drove off, hitting the officer, and knocking him to the ground. That’s when the officer fired his gun at the car but the suspects drove off.

Officers attempted to chase the vehicle but called it off because it was too dangerous.

They were able to arrest the third suspect at the athletic complex. At this time, Northside ISD is working with San Antonio Police to find the suspects.

When they are found, officers say they will face multiple felony charges.

This is a developing story.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.