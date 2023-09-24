More fires are happening in abandoned structures and San Antonio residents are concerned

According to SAFD, 29% of fires they have responded to this year have happened in vacant structures.

SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters in San Antonio are fighting more vacant fires this year compared to last and residents who live near these vacant structures are concerned.

According to SAFD, 29% of the fires they have responded to this year happened in vacant structures. The latest vacant fire KENS 5 reported was last week at an abandoned Credit Union off Wurzbach.

"We do have some evidence of somebody being in there, perhaps a vagrant, homeless person,” Battalion Chief Oscar Gonzalez said.

Compared to last year, the number of fires in vacant structures is up about 16%, according to officials.

Back on August 6, more than 30 fire crews helped fight a multi-structure fire on the west side. Investigators believe it all started when someone set a vacant apartment building on Southwest 26th Street on fire.

Eric Carranco’s home was in danger that day.

"Luckily the fire department came quick,” Carranco said.

Carranco is living next to a home he said has been vacant for at least four years. He said he is scared that home will be the next one set on fire.

"Any house that's abandoned, they're going to break into,” Carranco said.

Carranco is referring to people experiencing homelessness. He said he has seen people go in and out of abandoned homes.

According to online records, nearly 800 buildings in San Antonio are registered as vacant. Carranco said he would prefer the vacant homes to be demolished.

However, according to city ordinance, the building standards board has to determine if the home or structure is dangerous and beyond repair in order to demolish it.