Off-duty deputy arrested for domestic violence, BCSO says

Angelica Flores reportedly started a fight with her partner that became physical and she elbowed him in the face.

SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty deputy with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office was arrested for assault with bodily injury early Monday morning after she elbowed her partner in his face, officials say.

Angelica Flores reportedly started an argument with her partner inside her home, which then became physical around 12:35 a.m.

Flores allegedly hit the man in his face with her elbow, causing him pain.

The victim called the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office around 11:55 p.m. Sunday to report the incident.

Flores was taken into custody on charges of assault.

Flores is a 2-year veteran with the BCSO and is currently assigned to the Detention Bureau.

"Termination proceedings have begun for Flores in accordance with BCSO policies and procedures with Bexar County Civil Service Rules," said Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Flores is now on unpaid administrative leave, pending the outcome of the criminal and administrative investigations.

The Public Integrity Unit is conducting the criminal investigation, while BCSO Internal Affairs is conducting a separate but concurrent administrative investigation.

