Bexar County off-duty deputy arrested, found with cocaine inside vehicle, sheriff says

Isaiah Palomo was a probation deputy. He has since been fired.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar provided details on Saturday regarding an overnight arrest involving an off-duty deputy.

Sheriff Salazar said that days ago, investigators intercepted phone calls from an inmate and a woman who were making plans for the woman to meet up with an off-deputy and exchange drugs.

Investigators found the woman leaving a fast-food restaurant on Callaghan Road on Friday around 9 p.m. As she was leaving the restaurant, they saw her going to a white vehicle near the property to make the exchange.

After the exchange, the vehicle drove off, but was later stopped by the BCSO special operations team. They found the driver was 20 -year-old Isaiah Palomo, who was a probation deputy.