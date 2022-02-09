Union calls out Bexar County leaders over alleged 'deplorable conditions' at jail

A records request was filed with the county for audit results, starting a countdown for the county to respond.

SAN ANTONIO — A group representing personnel within the Bexar County Sheriff's Office is pushing for transparency regarding an audit of the county jail that was "initially expected" to be conducted months ago.

It's unclear if that audit ever happened.

The Deputy Sheriff's Association of Bexar County (DSABC) on Friday said it had filed a records request for the findings of the audit, which the group says received the green light in October 2021 and was planned for February. According to union leaders, county commissioners have continuously delayed that release.

"Our priority is transparency," union President Ron Tooke is quoted as saying in a news release. "We want the public to know now about the inhumane conditions inmates and deputies endure every day."

The DSABC's statement was accompanied by blurry cell phone video purportedly shot inside the jail in which water can be seen leaking from the ceiling, which also had one sizeable hole in it. Tooke in the release calls the video "proof that deplorable conditions in the jail continue."

A Bexar County spokesperson confirmed to KENS 5 the video was shot inside the jail last week, adding repairs were made "right away" once officials were notified.

Another video shared by DSABC shows sewage water overflowing through floor grates, allegedly in an inmate's living quarters.

The county has 10 days to respond to the union's records request, per Texas law.

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.