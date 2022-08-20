Off-duty BCSO detention deputy arrested for criminal mischief, facing possible termination

Agosto is on unpaid administrative leave and an administrative investigation is taking place.

SAN ANTONIO — A 17 year veteran with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office was arrested for criminal mischief Saturday morning and is now possibly facing termination from the agency, officials say.

Around 12:55 a.m., Adelina Agosto is reported to have drunkenly showed up to someone's residence. When that person did not answer the door, she reportedly caused damage to the door. The resident then called 911 fearing that someone was trying to break in.

San Antonio Police responded to the scene and arrested Agosto for criminal mischief which is a class B Misdemeanor due to the resident's door being damaged.

BCSO said Agosto is a detention corporal and has been served termination paperwork in accordance with BCSO's policies and procedures with Bexar County Civil Service Rules, BCSO says.

“In my opinion, this tenured corporal choosing to drunkenly destroying the property of another is no better than the criminals we are sworn to guard society against. I personally believe she has no place in this profession, and she will soon have no place in this agency,” Sheriff Javier Salazar said.