Elderly man dies in house fire possibly caused by space heater, fire officials

Officials say that the couple was inside the home when flames broke out. She was able to get out and go next door for help. He was asleep upstairs.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — An elderly man was killed after being trapped inside a Beacon Hill home that caught fire early Tuesday morning.

Multiple fire companies responded to reports of a house fire near downtown in the Beacon Hill neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters received the call about a home on the 1000 block of W Summit Ave near Blanco Road around 7:35 a.m.

A SAFD spokesman said that officials believe the fire started from a space heater.

A woman who was inside the home in the kitchen was able to get out and go next door and call for help when the flames broke out. An elderly man who was sleeping upstairs did not make it out of the home.

Crews made a great effort to reach the man, but they say the fire was extremely well-involved when they arrived, so they were unsuccessful.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said unfortunately this was a what they call a "preventable tragedy." They once again stressed the importance of space heater safety.

To learn more you can visit firesafesa.com.

This is a developing story.

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.