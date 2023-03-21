Argument over parking spot ends with one man shot twice in leg, police say

It happened at an apartment complex late Monday evening.

SAN ANTONIO — An argument over a parking spot ended with one man being shot in the leg, police say.

Police were called to an apartment complex on East Commerce around 9 p.m. Monday night over on the east side of San Antonio.

San Antonio Police say they have a 33-year-old man in custody in connection to the shooting.

Meanwhile, a 53-year-old man is in the hospital with two gunshot wounds to his legs.

Police are still trying to figure out who the aggressor was in this situation.

Police say the two men are neighbors at the complex, and that this stemmed from an argument over a parking spot.

At one point, one of the men pulled out a knife, while the other man pulled out a gun.

Police say the 53-year-old was shot twice in the leg.

He was taken to the hospital, although police don’t know his condition.

Police spent some time at the complex trying to collect evidence.

Police also told us they’re not sure what charges the 33-year-old man will be facing.

This is an ongoing investigation.

