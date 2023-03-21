BCSO needs your help locating missing 16-year-old girl

Abbigail Richter was last seen on Wednesday, March 15 around 3 p.m. on the east side of town.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a missing teenage girl who was last seen on Wednesday, March 15 around 3 p.m. on the east side of town.

Abbigail Richter, 16, was last seen wearing a grey sweater, blue jeans, blue Crocs, and carrying a Stitch and Loungefly Disney backpack near the 5000 block of Grand Lake.

Abbigail is 5'10" tall, weighs about 184 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

She has a heart-shaped scar under her left eye.

If you have any information on Abbigail's whereabouts, or know where she might be, you are asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff's Office at (210) 335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org.

BCSO says, "Those found to be harboring Abbigail may face charges for Harboring a Runaway which is a Class A Misdemeanor punishable up to one year in jail with a fine not to exceed $5,000; or can be charged with Interfering with Child Custody which is a State Jail Felony punishable up to two years in jail with a fine not to exceed $10,000."

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.