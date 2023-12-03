BCSO needs your help finding missing teen girl

Zeriah was last seen around 2 p.m. in the 2000 block of Cottonwood Way on March 8.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a missing teenage girl last seen on March 8.

Zeriah Hernández, 16, was last seen around 2 p.m. in the 2000 block of Cottonwood Way on the far west side of town.

She is 5'4" tall, weighs about 130 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

She was wearing blue and black pajama pants and a white Florida gators sweatshirt with black and white Vans.

If you have any information on this teen's whereabouts, you are asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210) 335-6000 or e-mail missingpersons@bexar.org.

