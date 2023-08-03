SAPD asking for help finding missing teen girl

Ava Lucille Villareal was last seen on Walzem Road on the northeast side of town.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police is asking for your help in finding a missing teenage girl, who was last seen on the northeast side of town.

Ava Lucille Villareal is 5'2" tall, weighs about 100 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She has straight, shoulder-length hair that is currently dyed a red-brownish color, and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, red Crocs.

The teenage girl was last seen on the 5100 block of Walzem Road near Patriot Drive.

If you have any information about her disappearance, or have seen her, please call the Aan Antonio Police Department Missing Person's Unit at (210) 207-7660.

