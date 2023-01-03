Police searching for missing man, last seen February 3

Mathew Williams is 6'2" tall, weighs approximately 210 pounds with lots of tattoos on his body.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for your help in finding a missing man who was last seen on February 3.

He has brown eyes and black hair that is ear-top length and his ears are pierced with gauges.

He was last seen on the 7400 block of Meadow Breeze, on the west side of town wearing glasses, an orange shirt, a black jacket, blue jeans and carrying a black backpack and rainbow lanyard.

If you have seen, or may know the whereabouts of Williams, please contact the San Antonio Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at (210) 207-7660.

