Six Flags Fiesta Texas debuting world's first single-rail family racing roller coaster this summer

SAN ANTONIO — A new family-friendly, single-rail racing roller coaster is debuting this summer at Six Flags Fiesta Texas.

"The all-new KID FLASH Cosmic Coaster, Texas’ only racing roller coaster, is a twin-tracked roller coaster featuring innovative single-rail track and an inclusive train design that provides comfortable seating for both adults and children," said press release form the theme park. "The twin tracks cross over and under each other a dozen times during the ride cycle. The two sides operate simultaneously for a racing action on the dueling tracks."

The roller coaster will feature an immersive LED lighting panel display integrated into the top and sides of the track.

Those LED lights will transform the roller coasters tracks into a thematic experience with a variety of preprogrammed display options creating a fabulous ride experience that folks of all ages will enjoy.

“Six Flags Fiesta Texas continues to invest in the guest experience and our commitment to providing thrills the entire family can experience together,” said Park President Jeffrey Siebert. “We are proud to be the Kids’ Coaster Capital of Texas with the addition of KID FLASH Cosmic Coaster,” added Siebert.

The roller coaster will run two trains, on two parallel dueling tracks reaching 1,158 feet, simultaneously allowing guests to compete and race to the finish.

You must meet the height requirement of being at least three feet tall.

The park is now open weekends for the 2023 season. Spring Break, open daily March 11-19, will highlight new thrills like Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger, followed by St. Patrick’s Day March 17-18 and Cinco De Mayo May 6-7.

For more information including park hours and to purchase your 2023 Pass, visit sixflags.com/fiestatexas.

