Lethal doses of fentanyl found during Castle Hills traffic stop, police say

While officers spoke with the driver and passengers, one of the passengers opened the glove box and an officer noticed a loaded syringe with heroin.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Castle Hills Police Department said several drugs, including lethal doses of fentanyl, were found during a traffic stop.

The department posted to its Facebook page Wednesday that the traffic stop was conducted overnight. The stop was reportedly for equipment violations.

While officers spoke with the driver and passengers, one of the passengers opened the glove box and an officer noticed a loaded syringe with heroin. A search resulted in finding a small amount of marijuana, methamphetamines, drug paraphernalia, 6.5 grams of fentanyl wrapped for distribution, and 5.3 grams of heroin also wrapped for distribution.

Castle Hills police said only two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a lethal dose, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

All three people in the car were arrested on various charges, the post said.

Officers working overnight conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle for equipment violations. The officers found the... Posted by Castle Hills Police Department on Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.