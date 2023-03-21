Police searching for driver who hit woman, then fled from scene of accident

Police say the woman was not using a crosswalk when she tried to cross Evers Road just before 11:00 p.m. Monday.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for the driver who hit a woman on the northwest side of town, and left the scene of the accident without helping her.

It happened on the 5400 block of Evers Road on the northwest side of town around 11 p.m. Monday.

Police say the woman was not using a crosswalk when she tried to cross the street.

The driver who hit her did not stop, but other people walking in the area did.

The victim, who ploice say is in her 30s, was taken to the hospital.

Police are now trying to use surveillance video to track down the driver.

No word on what charges that driver will be facing when found.

This is a developing story.

