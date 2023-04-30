Man struck and killed by train on east side

The victim was later identified as Stephon Lafond-Collins, 29.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was fatally struck by a train on the east side on Friday night, San Antonio police said.

The victim was later identified as Stephon Lafond-Collins, 29. Police said the train was traveling north near East Crockett and Onslow when the conductor and engineer of a Union Pacific train saw something on the tracks and tried to stop, but couldn't. They looked under the train and found the victim, then called 911.

The San Antonio Fire Department arrived on the scene and tried to render aid, but the victim was deceased. Police said that east patrol officers arrived at the scene, as did Union Pacific police.

This is a developing story.

