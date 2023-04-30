Teen suspect crashes stolen car into VIA bus, SAPD says

Police said the 16-year-old had a loaded handgun in the car, along with narcotics.

SAN ANTONIO — A teenager with an active felony warrant crashed a stolen car into a VIA bus on Sunday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

SAPD says they received a call for a suspicious vehicle on the east side. It was moving south on Lockhart Street when an officer pulled behind it and the driver panicked and sped up, crashing into a VIA bus that was traveling eastbound on Hays Street.

The suspect reportedly took off running but didn't get far because he was bleeding from deep laceration. Police caught up with him and began giving him first aid. The bus driver reportedly suffered minor injuries. A few passengers were on the bus, but police said they were not hurt.

Police said the driver was a 16-year-old boy who had an active felony warrant for aggravated assault. They said the car, a maroon Hyundai, turned out to be stolen, and that when they searched the car they found a loaded handgun. They added that they also found illegal narcotics on the suspect at the hospital.

Police said the suspect will probably be charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawfully carrying a handgun and drug charges on top of the aggravated assault charge he was already facing. He may also be charged with failure to stop and render aid.