SAPD: Suspect shoots and kills man, holds woman at gunpoint

Police said the suspect knew the victims and had invited them to a social gathering at an apartment on the northwest side.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department says a suspect shot and killed a man in an apartment on the northwest side early Sunday morning, then held the victim's family member against her will for several hours.

Police said the suspect knew the victims and invited them to a social gathering inside the apartment on Medical Drive. Police say he shot the man during the gathering and then held the woman at gunpoint. The woman reportedly escaped the apartment and called police.

Police said that when they got to the scene around 8 a.m. they began communicating with the suspect, who was still in the apartment. The 50-year-old suspect came out after a short time and was arrested. Police then entered the apartment where they found the 43-year-old victim dead inside.

This is a developing story.

