Fiesta revelers run for cover after man shot at downtown event, police say

Officials say a man in his 20s was shot in the chest during an argument near a performance stage while he was with his family.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in critical condition after being shot downtown during a Fiesta event that had revelers running for cover, police say.

Police were called to South Concho near Market Square around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night for a shooting in progress. Authorities say first responders arrived within minutes, but the suspect got away before police arrived.

Officials found the man, who is 25, laying on the ground shot in the chest. SAPD says he was shot during an argument near a performance stage.

Police say they aren't sure what the argument was about, but confirm the man was with his family when the altercation occurred.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No other injures were reported.

>MORE LOCAL STORIES

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.