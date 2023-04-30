Two made it out safely from fire inside southeast-side home

Firefighters were able to put it out before it reached the attic.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people escaped from a home that caught fire on the southeast side of town early Sunday.

Firefighters arrived at the 1700 block of 1700 block of Schley Avenue around 12:45 a.m. and found light smoke coming from the easement of the home.

Crews were able to make entry and found a small fire in the front area of the home. They were able to put it out before it reached the attic.

Two people were able to make it out safely with no injuries. The cause of the fire is unknown and investigators will be checking it out.

No estimate of damages were provided.

No injuries were reported and no other details provided.

