Man killed on far north side after crashing his motorcycle

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after a crash on the far north side involving a motorcycle.

This happened just before midnight Sunday on Blanco road at Wilderness Oak.

Police say a car and motorcycle slammed head on, but right now, they aren't exactly sure how it happened.

The motorcycle rider died at the scene.

The driver of the car had to be cut out of their vehicle.

That driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

