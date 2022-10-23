Police searching for suspect who shot two juveniles on west side

Police said one of them was taken to the hospital in critical condition, the other was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a suspect who shot at two juveniles on the west side of town Saturday night.

Police were called out to S. Chupaderas St. at W Cesar E. Chavez Blvd. around 10:32 p.m. for reports of a shooting in progress.

A captain with SAPD said the two juveniles were walking north on S Chupaderas St. when an unknown vehicle traveling west on Cesar Chávez pulled up and started shooting at them.

One of them was hit by the gunfire and taken to a hospital in critical condition. The second one was also injured, but the injuries were minor and he was treated at the scene.

Police say the suspect vehicle fled the scene after the shooting. Police searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Police did not provide ages on the victims.

Police found several shell casings leading down the street from where the shooting took place.

No other injuries were reported and no other details were provided.

